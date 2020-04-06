Hamáček proposes lifting of ban on travel in justified cases

The Central Crisis Staff, which is leading the official Czech response to Covid-19, will recommend that the government lift a ban on leaving the Czech Republic from April 14. However, people will only be allowed to exit the country in justified cases, the head of the Central Crisis Staff, Jan Hamáček, told reporters on Monday.

The country’s borders would remain closed under such a change, Mr. Hamáček, who is also interior minister, said, adding that selected frontier crossings would continue to operate. Anybody who leaves the country will need to go into quarantine if they return.

A prohibition (with exceptions) on residents of the Czech Republic leaving and on foreigners entering the country is due to run until April 12. A ban on travel to “risk” states entered into effect on March 14; two days later it was extended to all countries.