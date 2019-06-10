Hamáček meets with organizers of anti-government protests

Deputy Prime Minister and Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček on Sunday met with representatives of the civic initiative Million Moments for Democracy, which has been organizing anti-government protests around the country in recent weeks.

Mr. Hamáček met with the protest leaders after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, against whom the protests are primarily directed, refused to do so. He later wrote on Twitter that the meeting had focussed around guarantees for the independence of the judiciary and the discussed amendment to the law on state attorneys, which would limit their time in office.

Demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and the dismissal of Marie Benešová, who was appointed to the post of justice minister just a day after the police proposed charging the prime minister with EU subsidy fraud.