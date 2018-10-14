Hamáček: it will be harder to push legislation through new Senate

The government's legislative proposals, especially in the filed of social policy, are likely to be rejected more frequently than before after the newly formed Senate, Deputy Prime Minister and Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček said on Sunday in a debate programme on Czech Television.

The Civic Democratic party have emerged as the biggest winners of the elections to a third of seats in the Senate, which took place on Friday and Saturday. Ten of the party’s 11 candidates secured a seat, bringing the party total in the 81-member Senate to 16.

The party of Mayors and Independents, or STAN, won seven seats, increasing their overall number of senators to 17 and forming the largest senators’ group in the upper chamber.