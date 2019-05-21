Hamáček insists on naming replacement for Staněk despite Babiš raising questions over departure

The chairman of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamáček, insists that his party will nominate a new candidate for culture minister following the resignation of Antonín Staněk. Mr. Staněk has said he will stand down before the end of May and stated publicly that Mr. Hamáček had ordered him to go.

After a meeting on Monday with President Miloš Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO suggested that Mr. Staněk’s departure was unusual and involuntary.

President Zeman says he will not decide on how to proceed on the matter until he speaks to Mr. Staněk, with whom he is said to enjoy warm relations, and Mr. Hamáček later this week.