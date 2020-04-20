Hamáček: Failure to extend state of emergency would cause complications

The head of the Czech Republic’s coronavirus task force, Jan Hamáček, says that if the current state of emergency is not extended beyond April 30 it could cause a number of complications. Mr. Hamáček, who is also interior minister, said on Monday that it would no longer be possible, for instance, to purchase protective equipment centrally or to control the regime at the country’s borders.

An initial 30-day state of emergency imposed by the government on March 12 was extended by MPs until the end of April. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš had been seeking another 30-day period.