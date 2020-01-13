Hamáček backs Valachová for ombudswoman following president’s suggestion

Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Social Democrats Jan Hamáček says he is ready to recommend fellow party member Kateřina Valachová for the position of ombudswoman to President Miloš Zeman, although he says that the nomination is ultimately up to the president, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday. The President Zeman first suggested Mrs Valachová for the position on Sunday, but he said he would only nominate her if Mr. Hamáček agreed.

The news comes after the president’s previous candidate, Helena Válková of the ANO party, announced she will no longer be running for the position after it emerged that she had co-authored an article on “protective surveillance” during the Communist era with an infamous show trial prosecutor from the 1950s.