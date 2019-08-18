Hamáček and Babiš in public exchange of words ahead of Monday meeting

Social Democrats leader Jan Hamáček and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO have been engaged in a public exchange of words ahead of a meeting on Monday intended to try to resolve a crisis surrounding the culture minister’s post.

Mr. Babiš said the Social Democrats were looking for excuses to quit the government and should say so clearly if they didn’t wish to remain members. Mr. Hamáček replied on Twitter that his party did, but only on condition the constitution and coalition agreement were respected.

The ANO leader says he will not be in a government with Michal Šmarda, the Social Democrats’ nominee for arts minister. President Miloš Zeman has refused to appoint him despite the fact that the head of state is meant under the constitution to name ministers proposed by the PM.

The situation has sparked a political crisis that commentators suggest may strengthen the hand of Mr. Zeman. He is due to meet Mr. Babiš on Tuesday.