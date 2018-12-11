Half Czech fathers take week’s break with assistance following birth of child

Only around half of Czech fathers have made use of the opportunity to take a one-week break with financial assistance following the birth of a child, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. The information from the country’s social welfare service is for the first three-quarters of 2018. Legislation providing for such assistance was brought in at the start of the year.
The group League of Open Men say the benefit received is not attractive for men on higher salaries or the self-employed. Such fathers were more likely to just take a week off work, a representative said.
