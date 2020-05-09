Broadcast Archive

Hairdressers and massage salons to reopen on Monday

Daniela Lazarová
09-05-2020
As of Monday, May 11, Czechs will once again be able to avail themselves of the services of hairdressers, massage and beauty salons and various wellness and beauty facilities.

They will start operating under strict hygiene conditions, with fewer clients, social distancing and no refreshments. Employees will have to wear both face-masks and plastic shields.

Demand for their services is overwhelming, with many salons already fully booked until June.

 
 
 
 
