Hackathon to produce electronic vignettes online sales system underway in Prague

Some 60 IT specialists from around the country are taking part in a hackathon to produce an online sales system for electronic vignettes, following the scrapping of an overpriced deal negotiated by the former transport minister.
The aim of the event, which got underway on Friday evening, is to produce a functional online sales system which they will offer the government free of charge. According to its organizer, IT specialist and entrepreneur Tomáš Vondráček, they should produce and online system by 6 PM on Sunday.
The government's IT commissioner Vladimír Dzurilla has said the government appreciates the assistance and will put it to the best possible use.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
EU, Russia row over WWII, with Poles and Czechs on front lines