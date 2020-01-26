Hackathon to produce electronic vignettes online sales system underway in Prague

Some 60 IT specialists from around the country are taking part in a hackathon to produce an online sales system for electronic vignettes, following the scrapping of an overpriced deal negotiated by the former transport minister.

The aim of the event, which got underway on Friday evening, is to produce a functional online sales system which they will offer the government free of charge. According to its organizer, IT specialist and entrepreneur Tomáš Vondráček, they should produce and online system by 6 PM on Sunday.

The government's IT commissioner Vladimír Dzurilla has said the government appreciates the assistance and will put it to the best possible use.