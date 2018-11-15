GSA agency brings Czech GDP some 200 million crowns a year

The operation of the European Global Navigation Satellite System Agency in Prague brings around 200 million crowns a year to the country’s GDP, the agency’s head Carlos des Dorides said at a press conference in the Czech capital on Thursday.

Since the moving of the Galileo Supervisory Authority headquarters from Brussels to Prague in 2012, it has brought over one million crowns worth of benefits to the Czech Republic. According to Carlos des Dorides, the overall revenue of GSA should increase to two billion crowns by 2022.

The agency is set to open its doors to the public on Friday as part of Czech Space Week 2018.