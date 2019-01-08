Growth in Czech industrial output slows

Year-on-year growth in industrial output in the Czech Republic slowed to 4.8 percent in November, according to official data released on Tuesday. In October growth had reached 6.7 percent. However, taking into account seasonal factors, industrial output actually rose by 0.9 percent.

The main driver of growth remained motor vehicle production, which went up by 10.2 percent. By contrast construction stagnated in the 11th month of 2018 following growth of 10.4 percent in October.