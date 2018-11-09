Growth in consumer prices slowed down in October

Growth in consumer prices slowed down to 2.2 percent in October from 2.3 percent in September, the Czech Statistics Office said on Friday. Compared to the previous month, prices increased by 0.4 percent in October.
Compared to October 2017, housing and fuel prices grew, while prices of food and clothing have dropped.
