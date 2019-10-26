Broadcast Archive

Growing number of rapes being reported

Daniela Lazarová
26-10-2019
The police is investigating the highest number of rapes in ten years, Czech Radio reported. 525 rapes were reported in the first eight months of this year which is a record number.

Experts say that thanks to the work of NGOs and the #MeToo campaign the stigma surrounding rape is gradually disappearing and more women have the courage to speak out.

Even so NGOs say that only a fraction of rapes gets reported in the Czech Republic, an estimated one in ten.

 
