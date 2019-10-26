Growing number of rapes being reported

The police is investigating the highest number of rapes in ten years, Czech Radio reported. 525 rapes were reported in the first eight months of this year which is a record number.

Experts say that thanks to the work of NGOs and the #MeToo campaign the stigma surrounding rape is gradually disappearing and more women have the courage to speak out.

Even so NGOs say that only a fraction of rapes gets reported in the Czech Republic, an estimated one in ten.