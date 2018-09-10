Growing noise pollution in vicinity of Prague airport

Noise pollution in the vicinity of Prague’s Václav Havel Airport has worsened and the airport management has started fining companies that use louder planes than agreed on or shift their flights into the night hours.

According to the airport’s spokesman Roman Pacvon, the airport started issuing noise pollution fines in June of this year and has so far issued fines of over three million crowns.

The set noise pollution limits have not been violated to date, but aircraft noise has been getting worse in the night hours which could soon present a problem, Pacvon said.

In the first six months of 2018 the airport registered over 70,000 arrivals and departures, which is a 5.4 percent increase year-on-year.