Growing interest in Erasmus exchange program among Czech students

There is growing interest among Czech students in the Erasmus student exchange program.
Data provided by the organizers shows a ten percent increase in the number of applications, with around 8,000 Czech students expected to go abroad for student exchange stays in the coming academic year.
The most sought after destinations are Germany, Spain and Great Britain.
Over 100,000 Czech students have benefitted from the Erasmus program since it was introduced twenty years ago.
