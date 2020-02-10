There is a growing interest in Czech visas, the Czech Foreign Ministry reports, citing a record 813,000 visa applications in 2019. The number represents a 12. 7 percent increase year-on-year.

The overall revenues from visas could thus reach the one billion crown mark for the first time, the ministry says.

In 2018 it collected 771 million crowns in visa-related fees.

The vast majority of applicants, 91 percent, file for a Schengen visa which allows them to move within the Schengen area without restraint. 5.1 percent of these applicants were rejected.

The ministry says fewer travel restrictions are behind the boost, citing a growing number of tourists from China, India, Saudi Arabia and Belorussia.