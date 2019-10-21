Groundwater levels on the rise

The amount of registered groundwater increased in September compared to measurements conducted last year, reaching normal levels in a quarter of the country, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday citing the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute. Meteorologists say that more water has been entering underground waterways due to an increase in rainfall and lower temperatures which has made soil more capable of absorbing water.

The Czech Republic has faced severe droughts in recent years and, although the situation is better than it was in 2018, meteorologists still measured below normal levels of groundwater around the Labe and Vltava rivers.