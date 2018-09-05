Greenpeace testing micro-plastic pollution in Vltava River

The environmental organisation Greenpeace has taken samples from the Vltava River in Prague to measure the level of micro-plastic pollution in the water. The samples will be analysed in a Greenpeace lab in Britain’s Exeter.

The testing is part of a campaign called ‘Plast je Past’ or ‘Plastics are a Trap’, which attempts to eradicate excess plastic packaging. It also appeals to outdoor clothing producers to tackle the problem of micro-fibres, which are released into the water during washing.