Greenpeace says extension of coal mining at Bílina goes against Paris Climate Agreement

Greenpeace is protesting against the Environment Ministry’s decision to grant approval for extended mining at the Bílina coal mine until 2035.

Greenpeace claims the decision goes against the Czech Republic’s international commitments stemming from the Paris Climate Agreement and would like to see it overturned.

The Environment Ministry counters that it did not grant approval as such, merely issued a recommendation in favour of an extension on condition that the Bílina Coal Mine fulfils 31 environmental requirements. A final decision will be made by the Czech Mining Authority.