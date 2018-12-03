Greenpeace protests against pre-trial detention for its activists

Daniela Lazarová
03-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Greenpeace International has protested against a decision by a Slovak court to hold a group of 12 Greenpeace activists, including two Czech nationals, in pre-trial detention, as they await criminal charges for scaling a coal mine tower to protest the use of "dirty coal".

The 12 protesters – from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Finland – were taken into custody in Slovakia on Wednesday, after climbing a tower of the brown coal mining company HornaUpper Nitra Mines in the Slovak city of Nováky to fly a banner demanding an "end to the era of coal".

Greenpeace Slovakia says the activists are suspected of "threatening the operations of a public interest facility", a charge that could lead to a maximum jail sentence of five years.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 