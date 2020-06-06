Greenpeace files criminal complaint against OKD over coronavirus

Greenpeace has filed a criminal complaint against the mining company OKD and its management on the argument that it failed in its duty to protect public health in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to Greenpeace the company made a serious error of judgement when it failed to suspend operation at the Darkov Mine in Karviná after an outbreak of COVID 19 among its employees. The company has not so far commented on the development.

To date 385 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the Darkov Mine, among them 253 miners and company employees and 125 relatives. Among the infected employees are 19 Polish commuters. The remaining seven are people from other companies who regularly conduct maintenance in the mine.