GRECO: Czechia’s compliance record “highly dissatisfactory"

According to the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO (Group of States against Corruption) the Czech Republic has not fully complied with any of the agency’s last 14 recommendations with regard to fighting corruption in politics and the judiciary.

In its latest compliance report on the Czech Republic, GRECO says that only around half of the recommended measures have been implemented in some degree and urges the authorities to rectify matters by June 30th of this year.

Among the recommendations made were moves aimed at securing greater transparency as regards the activities of parliamentary committees and individual members of Parliament, making available information regarding meetings with lobby groups, setting down rules about gifts received and so on.