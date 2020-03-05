GRECO: Czechia’s compliance record “globally unsatisfactory”

According to the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO (Group of States against Corruption), the Czech Republic’s compliance with the agency’s recommendations is considered “globally unsatisfactory” and maintains a very slow pace.

In its latest compliance report on the Czech Republic, GRECO says that only one of the 14 measures contained in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report, which concerned the code of professional conduct for all public prosecutors, has been dealt with satisfactorily. Seven measures have been implemented only to some degree and six have not been implemented at all. GRECO has called on the Czech authorities to provide a report on the progress made in implementing the given recommendations by the end of 2020 at the latest.