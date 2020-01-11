Great Czech film director Ivan Passer dies at 86

The great Czech director Ivan Passer, who authored films such as Intimate Lighting and Cutter's Way, has died at the age of 86, the news site Variety reported.

Ivan Passer was a leading filmmaker of the Czech New Wave and a close friend of the late Milos Forman with whom he fled Czechoslovakia in 1968 and forged a celebrated career in Hollywood. Passer co-wrote several of Forman's first films, including the Oscar-nominated Loves Of A Blonde and The Fireman's Ball, a colorful satire of life under communism which was banned by the regime.

After moving to the U.S. Passer began making films with some of the top actors of the era, including “Born to Win,” in which George Segal plays a heroin addict opposite Paula Prentiss and Karen Black; cop satire “Law & Disorder,” starring Carroll O’Connor and Ernest Borgnine; and crime comedy “Silver Bears” with Michael Caine and Cybill Shepherd.