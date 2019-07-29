Graffiti from Charles Bridge removed inexpertly

The graffiti which vandals sprayed on a pillar of Charles Bridge some time ago was removed inexpertly overnight by an unknown person, according to the Road Administration Authority.

According to its spokesman the clean-up job wasn't done by the company selected and nobody has so far claimed responsibility.

Experts started work on the site on Saturday afternoon and when they arrived back the next day they found that someone had removed the graffiti with an unknown substance.

Tests are now underway to determine whether the substance used had damaged the stones of the centuries old monument.