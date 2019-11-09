GPs out of flu vaccines at best time for inoculation

Most GPs in the Czech Republic have run out of flu vaccines, despite this being the best time of year to get inoculated, Czech Television reported on Saturday. One pharmacist told the station that the first wave of vaccines, which had arrived in mid-October, had been sold out and finding more was proving impossible at present. Suppliers say more vaccines should be available from November 15.
Last winter around a million people caught influenza in the Czech Republic. Almost 200 died from complications linked to the illness.
