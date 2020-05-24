Govt. unwilling to compensate firms for losses over Covid-19 restrictions, says Benešová

The Czech government is not planning to create a mechanism for the compensation of firms over the restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19, the minister of justice, Marie Benešová, said on TV Prima on Sunday. She said that if companies had suffered losses because of the measures they could take the matter to the courts.

The head of the Pirate Party’s deputies group, Jakub Michálek, criticised this stance, saying the government was relying on firms being reluctant to take legal action.

Mrs. Benešová said the cabinet had supported enterprises in a number of ways, including a short-time work scheme (commonly known as kursarbeit) and the deferral of levies.