Gov’t to promote apprenticeships within wider educational system reform

The government is looking to introduce changes to the educational system to place greater emphasis on apprenticeships, the daily Hospodářské noviny reports.

The move is part of a long-term strategic plan to increase the Czech Republic’s overall competitiveness and bolster innovation.

Among those working on the plan are experts from the Confederation of Industry, Chamber of Commerce, Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Tradesmen, and representatives of schools and the ministries of education and industry.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO), as chair of the government’s R&D council, will oversee implementation of the strategic plan, which identifies 10 key areas requiring fundamental change.

These include creating half a dozen development centres for making breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, laser technology and nanotechnology.