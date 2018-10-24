Gov’t to disburse CZK 2 bn in compensation to drought-striken farmers

The government on Wednesday agreed to allocate 2 billion crowns towards supporting drought-stricken farms and orchards. In September the Ministry of Agriculture estimated damages to crops at 11 billion crowns.
According to European Union rules, such government support can be granted to private growers only when damages from drought exceed 30% of average annual production.
