Govt. taking Commission to court over withholding of subsidies for Agrofert

The Czech government is going to take a legal action against the European Commission over its blocking of subsidies of CZK 1.6 billion for a project by the company Agrofert. The money is being withheld after a Commission audit said that Agrofert’s founder, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, still controlled the firm so is in conflict of interest.
A representative said on Monday that the Czech government had decided in February to contest the decision in Brussels. It has since withdrawn that lawsuit and will replace it with a new one.
