Broadcast Archive

Govt. taking Commission to court over withholding of subsidies for Agrofert

Ian Willoughby
26-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech government is going to take a legal action against the European Commission over its blocking of subsidies of CZK 1.6 billion for a project by the company Agrofert. The money is being withheld after a Commission audit said that Agrofert’s founder, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, still controlled the firm so is in conflict of interest.

A representative said on Monday that the Czech government had decided in February to contest the decision in Brussels. It has since withdrawn that lawsuit and will replace it with a new one.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 