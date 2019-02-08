Gov’t rejects Communist proposal for making Czech official state language

The government has rejected a bill by the Communist Party to legally establish Czech as the state language. Justice Minister Jan Kněžínek told a news conference on Friday that the proposal was useless because Czech is already the preferred statutory language and there are already sufficient laws in existence.
Criticism from other ministries included the fact that the norm does not propose any systemic tools for ensuring it would be adhered to. The Interior Ministry mentioned it found a grammatical error in the proposal's text. The bill will now be debated in Parliament.
The Czechoslovak-Polish War of January 1919 – a brief clash with lasting consequences
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Zdeněk Toman: Intelligence chief and black market kingpin instrumental in saving thousands of Jewish refugees
Could the Czech Republic soon profit from a “state-wide metro system”?
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ raises profile of Czech AIDS project co-founded by Freddie Mercury's friend