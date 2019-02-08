Gov’t rejects Communist proposal for making Czech official state language

The government has rejected a bill by the Communist Party to legally establish Czech as the state language. Justice Minister Jan Kněžínek told a news conference on Friday that the proposal was useless because Czech is already the preferred statutory language and there are already sufficient laws in existence.

Criticism from other ministries included the fact that the norm does not propose any systemic tools for ensuring it would be adhered to. The Interior Ministry mentioned it found a grammatical error in the proposal's text. The bill will now be debated in Parliament.