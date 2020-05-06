Govt. prepares law to maintain measures after state of emergency

The Czech government is preparing special legislation under which it can maintain measures aimed at curbing Covid-19 even after a state of emergency ends on May 17. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said work had begun on the bill after a meeting of lawyers from his department, the Ministry of the Interior and the government.

Mr. Vojtěch said the law would be temporary and would allow the government to approve special measures in connection with the coronavirus. He will present it to the cabinet on Thursday.

While the state of emergency will conclude in a week and a half, some restrictions will stay in place until May 25. On that date restaurants, cafés, hotels and some other facilities will be allowed to reopen in the final stage of a government road map.