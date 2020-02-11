Govt and CEZ to publish deal on new Dukovany unit in weeks

The Czech government and the semi-state power giant CEZ will publish a deal on the construction of a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power station in the coming weeks, the minister of industry and trade, Karel Havlíček, said on Tuesday. Mr. Havlíček said a supplier of the new unit should be selected by the end of this year. Planning permission ought to be issued by 2029 and construction on the new nuclear unit would begin soon after, he told reporters on a visit to Dukovany.

The head of CEZ, Daniel Beneš, said recently that the state would hold consultations during February with five companies seeking a contract to build the unit. These include Russia’s Rosatom and Westinghouse from the US.