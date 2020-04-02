Government wants to prolong state of emergency until May 11

The government wants to extend the state of emergency in the Czech Republic by another 30 days, until May 11.The extension, recommended by the country’s Central Crisis Staff, has to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which is to vote on it next week.

Some parties, including the Pirates and Civic Democrats, expressed reservations about the duration of state of emergency. The Pirates said they would support the proposal only if the government made clear when and under what conditions current protective measures against Covid-19 could be relaxed.

A state of emergency was declared in the Czech Republic on March 12 and remains in effect until April 11.