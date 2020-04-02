Government wants to prolong state of emergency by May 11

The government wants to extend the state of emergency in the Czech Republic by another 30 days, until May 11, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said after the cabinet’s meeting on Wednesday. The extension, recommended by the country’s Central Crisis Staff, has to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which is to vote on it next week.

According to Mr. Vojtěch, the prolongation of the state of emergency is necessary due to the current epidemiological situation regarding Covid-19 and in order to obtain sufficient amount of protective medical equipment.

Some parties, including the Pirate Party and the Civic Democrats, expressed their reservations about the duration of state of emergency. The Pirates said they would support the proposal only if the government made it clear when and under what conditions the current protective measures against Covid-19 could be relaxed.

The state of emergency was declared in the Czech Republic on March 12 and remains in effect until April 11.