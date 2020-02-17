Government votes to raise poverty benefits

The government has voted to raise poverty benefits referred to as the living minimum and the existential minimum as of April 2020. The living minimum is to be raised to 3,860 from 3,410 while the existential minimum will be raised to 2,490 from 2,200 crowns.

The Social Democratic Party proposed the increase in view of the fact both minimums have been at the same level for eight years while inflation has increased by 13 percent during that time.

“We need to respond to growing living expenses. It is one of the last debts this government is paying, ” Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček told journalists after the government session.