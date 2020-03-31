Government unveils economic aid package

The Czech government has unveiled the detail of an emergency aid package for entrepreneurs and employers to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus crisis. These include a six month moratorium on mortgage and other loan repayments and the sum of CZ 25,000 for all who were forced to close their businesses within the restrictions imposed by the government. The kurzarbeit system, approved by the government earlier to try to prevent massive lay-offs, should be launched on April 6.
