Government to seek Communist Party backing for draft budget

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová told Czech Television on Sunday that in seeking support for the 2019 draft budget the government would focus primarily on securing backing from the Communist Party.

She said that this was the obvious course of action in view of the fact that the Communists had supported the minority government in a confidence vote.

However the Communist Party made it clear from the start that the government could not automatically count on its support in any other upcoming vote, particularly as regards the most important bill of the year –the state budget.

The opposition parties have already said they would not support the draft proposal since they consider the proposed 40 billion crown deficit irresponsible at a time of strong economic growth.