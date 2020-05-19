Government to secure protective gear for potential second wave of pandemic

The government is planning to purchase 3.7 billion crowns worth of medical equipment and protective gear for the country’s State Material Reserves in preparation for a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček told journalists after Monday’s cabinet session.
Individual ministries have been asked to state their requests for protective equipment by June 8. Suppliers will be selected via open tenders according to the Public Procurement Act.
In the first wave of the pandemic the government had inadequate material reserves and the Health Ministry came under fire for purchasing severely overpriced protective gear in an effort to supply hospitals with basic necessities such as face masks and disinfectant.
Individual purchases are now being checked by the Supreme Audit Office.
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Czech women might finally be allowed to drop the suffix -ová
How can foreigners travel to Czech Republic at present – and what may future hold?
iRozhlas: Landlords abandoning Airbnb as service faces closer oversight