Government to raise minimum wage to CZK 13,350 a month

The government will increase the Czech minimum wage by CZK 1,150 to CZK 13,350 a month from January, the minister of social affairs, Jana Maláčová, said. The Social Democrat minister said she would push to ensure that figure is close to CZK 16,000 by 2021, when the government’s term ends.

The ANO minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, said she abstained from a vote held during Tuesday morning’s cabinet meeting. She argued that the change would increase companies’ costs.

The average monthly salary in the Czech Republic in the middle of this year was CZK 31,851. Some 4 percent of the country’s workforce is on the minimum wage.