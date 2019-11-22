Government to make public long-term investment plan by Christmas

The government will present a long-term national investment plan by Christmas, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told journalists on Friday. He said the plan would outline 17,000 projected investments to the tune of 3.4 billion crowns to be made in the course of the next decade.
The investment plan was reportedly made on the grounds of individual demands from different regions and municipalities ands well as the government’s own priorities.
