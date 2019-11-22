Broadcast Archive

Government to make public long-term investment plan by Christmas

Daniela Lazarová
22-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The government will present a long-term national investment plan by Christmas, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told journalists on Friday. He said the plan would outline 17,000 projected investments to the tune of 3.4 billion crowns to be made in the course of the next decade.

The investment plan was reportedly made on the grounds of individual demands from different regions and municipalities ands well as the government’s own priorities.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 