Government to gradually ease ban on public masses

The government may allow church services to take place from April 27 under strict hygiene conditions, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an interview for Radio Z on Friday.
According to a proposal that has been consulted with Cardinal Dominik Duka, public masses could initially be attended by no more than 15 persons, from May 11 by thirty and from May 25 by a maximum of 50 people, respecting hygiene rules and distancing advice. As of June 8, church services would no longer be limited as to the number of participants.
The prime minister said the proposal still had to be approved by the government but had already received a nod from Health Minister Adam Vojtěch and the country’s leading epidemiologist Roman Prymula.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Industry leader Radek Špicar: The Czech economy will survive, but it will be a different kind of economy
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery