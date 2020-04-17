Government to gradually ease ban on public masses

The government may allow church services to take place from April 27 under strict hygiene conditions, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in an interview for Radio Z on Friday.

According to a proposal that has been consulted with Cardinal Dominik Duka, public masses could initially be attended by no more than 15 persons, from May 11 by thirty and from May 25 by a maximum of 50 people, respecting hygiene rules and distancing advice. As of June 8, church services would no longer be limited as to the number of participants.

The prime minister said the proposal still had to be approved by the government but had already received a nod from Health Minister Adam Vojtěch and the country’s leading epidemiologist Roman Prymula.