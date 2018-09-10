Government to fight poverty business

Daniela Lazarová
10-09-2018
The government is planning a series of measures to fight the poverty business.

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová said her own ministry was cooperating with the ministries of the interior, health and local development on 15 measures which would prevent money-making activities that attract a large portion of their business from the poor.

These include rental price maps, hygiene norms in properties for rent and a limit on the number of persons per square meter. The measures are currently being consulted with town mayors.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš the government will not try to push through a law on social housing, but will provide housing subsidies for selected localities.

