Government to extend Sunday ban on trucks

The government is planning to ban trucks from Czech roads on Sundays from midnight until 10 pm. Such restrictions are in place in other European countries. Trucks that are already on the road at midnight will be permitted to complete journeys within the Czech Republic.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced the change on Tuesday after talks with the minister of interior, Jan Hamáček, the minister of transport, Vladimír Kremlík, and the head of the police, Jan Švejdar.

At present trucks are allowed to use the road system until 1 pm on Sundays. Road transport has been the focus of attention due to major problems with the main D1 motorway.