Government to extend restrictions on movement until April 1st

The government is planning to extend the restrictions on movement introduced on March 13th in connection with the coronavirus epidemic until April 1st, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Television on Sunday. The government should vote on the extension at its session on Monday.

It is also expected to discuss the introduction of a Kurzarbeit program – a short-time working arrangement in which civilian employees agree to or are forced to accept a reduction in working time and pay, usually introduced in times of recession.In this case it would serve to keep the economy going in the face of severe coronavirus restrictions.

The government is also expected to extend the ban on travel to cross-border workers, who thus far has an exemption.