Government to eliminate 860 positions in January

The government has agreed on the biggest reduction in public administration positions since the Civil Service Act was adopted in 2014.

Within the framework of the ongoing so-called systematization of jobs, 860 positions will be cut as of January, Deputy Interior Minister Josef Postránecký told reporters on Thursday.

About one-third of the 860 positions are currently filled. The biggest cuts are expected in the ministries of education, justice, agriculture and defence. Meanwhile, due to the approaching census, the Czech Statistical Office will take on new staff.

The Civil Service Act was meant to stabilise the public administration and open it up to experts while preventing political purges at ministries following each general election.

However, the ruling ANO-Social Democrat coalition, with support from the Communists, in October pushed through an amendment to the act that would allow ministers to recall state secretaries.