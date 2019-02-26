Government to discuss introduction of fourth mobile operator with firms from several states

In March and April the Czech Republic will hold talks with mobile telephony operators from the US, Italy, France, the UK and South Korea about the planned introduction of a fourth operator onto the Czech market, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Tuesday. An auction of frequencies should take place by the end of December, with the winner expected to receive them from the state in January or February 2020.

Mr. Babiš also said he would put forward a bill making it easier for customers to end their contracts with existing mobile operators in the Czech Republic.

Under his legislation, clients would be able to cancel their agreements after two days, instead of 10 at present, while they would be able to end a contract without paying any penalty after three months. Mr. Babiš is due to meet operators in two weeks’ time.