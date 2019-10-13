Government to discuss Czech EU Presidency draft budget

The cabinet is due on Wednesday to discuss the draft budget and staffing levels for the Czech Presidency of the European Union in the second half of 2022 of the Presidency.

Early this year, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) requested that the anticipated expenditures of 2.6 billion crowns be halved. The current draft counts on spending 1.29 billion crowns over four years.

Several ministers have raised objections ahead of the Cabinet meeting, including Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats). He said the projected budget and proposed staffing levels are insufficient.

Neighbouring Austria and Slovakia, for example, each had over 200 staff for their EU presidencies, whereas the government is counting on having just 156 people at the permanent representation in Brussels.