Government to decide on Czech nominee for EC by end-August

The government will decide on who to nominate for a seat on the European Commission by the end of August, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told reporters on Thursday. He said the government was waiting for confirmation as to whether the new EC President Ursula von der Leyen would, as earlier stated, request two nominations from each member state.

The prime minister praised the work of the outgoing Czech EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová but stopped short of expressing support for her nomination.

Mr. Babiš said he would like the Czech Republic to have a stronger portfolio in the EC, for instance the internal market portfolio or digitalization.